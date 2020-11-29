Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPACY opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Quadient has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Quadient Company Profile

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

