Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $93,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,982 shares of company stock worth $36,601,440. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

