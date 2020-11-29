Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of PSTG opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,092,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

