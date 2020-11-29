Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 377,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,303. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

