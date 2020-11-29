Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at VTB Capital

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGZPY. Bank of America raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

