PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $4.70 on Thursday.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.