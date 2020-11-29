ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.