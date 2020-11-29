Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 1,273,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

