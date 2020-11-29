Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th.
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 1,273,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.
