Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $46,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,360,143 shares of company stock valued at $66,562,810 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.