Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on December 21st

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

