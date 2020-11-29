Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

