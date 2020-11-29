Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Sells 25,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 2.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 1,104,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,957. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

