Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 3.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Arco Platform worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arco Platform by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,365,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 559,067 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,177,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 578,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 284,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 260,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ARCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

ARCE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.40. 120,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,709. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.