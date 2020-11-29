Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 11.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.80. The company had a trading volume of 569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

