Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 9.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 537,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

