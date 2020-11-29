Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.48. 9,583,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,010,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

