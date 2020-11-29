Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Buys 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 4.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $491.36. 2,805,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

