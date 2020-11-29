Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Buys 11,000 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises 4.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.11% of Proofpoint worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 364,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,741. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Summit Insights cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $190,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

