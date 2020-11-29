Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Tennant makes up 1.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Tennant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,591,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,923,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tennant by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tennant’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

