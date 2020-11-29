PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

