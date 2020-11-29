Polkadot (DOT) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $447.55 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00027676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00927158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00219248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471935 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00166308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00096788 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,016,391,469 coins and its circulating supply is 881,586,056 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars.

