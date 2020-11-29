Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $97,035.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,738,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,282.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,929 shares of company stock worth $1,843,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

