Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,281 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

