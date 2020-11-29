Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,706 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 117,915 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,247 shares of company stock worth $5,815,889. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

