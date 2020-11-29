Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.46% of Cedar Fair worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.