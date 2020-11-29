Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

