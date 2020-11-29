Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,196 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Eastern Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 51,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

