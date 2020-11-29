Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 1,961,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

