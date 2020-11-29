Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 52,121 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

