Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Discovery by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 164,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

