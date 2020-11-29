Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,579 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

NYSE:INFO opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.