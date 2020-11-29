Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of LivaNova worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

