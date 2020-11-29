Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.