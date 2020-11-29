Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 42,598 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

