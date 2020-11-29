Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,459 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Quanterix worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $43.54 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,674 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

