Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 75,000 Shares

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$21,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,345,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,783,821.81.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Robert Disbrow sold 8,750 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$2,499.88.

On Thursday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,250 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$30,756.70.

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Plateau Energy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

