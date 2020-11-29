PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.