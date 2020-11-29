Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $17,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NYSE PING opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -326.81.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

