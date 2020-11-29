Phillip G. Tahmazian Sells 10,599 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of $539.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on POU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

