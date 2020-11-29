PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $206.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.90 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $174.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $940.32 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $968.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

