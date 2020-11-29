PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.14 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $206.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.90 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $174.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $867.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $868.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $940.32 million, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $968.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.