PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

