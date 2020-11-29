Pets at Home Group’s (PAHGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

PAHGF opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

