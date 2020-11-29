Peter Hoetzinger Sells 2,312 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $14,935.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Hoetzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64.

CNTY stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

