Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €172.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.90 ($192.82).

RI opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

