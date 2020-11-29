Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 79,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

