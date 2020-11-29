PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Volume Tops $411,550.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $10.63 million and $411,550.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,158,674 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

