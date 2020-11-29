PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) Critical Survey

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Debt Resolve and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -7.12% -3.15% -2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Debt Resolve and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions $85.58 million 9.52 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -130.88

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Debt Resolve and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Risk and Volatility

Debt Resolve has a beta of 5.61, suggesting that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Debt Resolve beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, which consist of Exensio Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from design-for-inspection (DFI) on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool; Exensio Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, and eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers Software-as-a-Service, software related services, and IYR services. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

