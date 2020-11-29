PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $211.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

