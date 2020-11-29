PAXEX 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,700.73 and $7.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00600632 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000297 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

