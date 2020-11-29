Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000.

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

